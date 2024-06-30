Man attempts to take his own life after woman found strangled in Fuengirola

Irene Quirante Malaga Sunday, 30 June 2024, 08:33 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A 76-year-old woman was found dead on the Costa del Sol on Friday evening after allegedly being strangled in Fuengirola. Her partner, aged 75, has been arrested as the main suspect for the death.

According to investigation sources, it appears that the alleged perpetrator strangled her and then attempted suicide by swallowing pills. He is currently out of danger. He has also confessed to the crime, according to the government delegate in Andalucía, Pedro Fernández, who said that the detained man had left a written confession letter, "as he had planned to take his own life afterwards".

The incident in a house in Calle Juan Sebastián Elcano was reported to the 112 Andalucía emergency service operators at around 11.20pm.

According to sources close to the case, there are no reports of gender violence and the police investigation is still ongoing.