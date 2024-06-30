Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fuengirola Se Queja
Man attempts to take his own life after woman found strangled in Fuengirola
112 incident

Man attempts to take his own life after woman found strangled in Fuengirola

The women's partner, aged 75, has been arrested as the main suspect after a written confession note was found

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Sunday, 30 June 2024, 08:33

Opciones para compartir

A 76-year-old woman was found dead on the Costa del Sol on Friday evening after allegedly being strangled in Fuengirola. Her partner, aged 75, has been arrested as the main suspect for the death.

According to investigation sources, it appears that the alleged perpetrator strangled her and then attempted suicide by swallowing pills. He is currently out of danger. He has also confessed to the crime, according to the government delegate in Andalucía, Pedro Fernández, who said that the detained man had left a written confession letter, "as he had planned to take his own life afterwards".

The incident in a house in Calle Juan Sebastián Elcano was reported to the 112 Andalucía emergency service operators at around 11.20pm.

According to sources close to the case, there are no reports of gender violence and the police investigation is still ongoing.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town creates almost 6,000 free parking spaces for peak summer holiday season
  2. 2 Expansion plan for old Puerto Banús bullring gets green light
  3. 3 Association to protect community homeowners is born on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Julian's Books in Fuengirola, founded by an American journalist, closes after 58 years
  5. 5 'We expect to find around 100 bodies of victims of the Franco dictatorship'
  6. 6 Claus, a refugee in Malaga city: 'I arrived in 2019 from Guatemala and now have two cake shops'
  7. 7

    Traffic violations are rife in Malaga
  8. 8 Mochi Café: a Japanese-inspired signature coffee shop
  9. 9 These are three of the towns on the Costa del Sol where you can do yoga and Pilates on the beach
  10. 10 Mijas beach patrols stepped up with police officers on electric bikes

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad