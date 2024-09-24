Mijas makes progress with its low emission zone, although it will not be implemented until mid-2025

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 13:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Mijas is the third most-populated municipality in the province, after Malaga and Marbella. It has more than 91,000 registered residents and yet it still does not have the obligatory low emission zone (ZBE) established in the Spanish law on climate change and energy transition. The ultimate aim of this measure is to improve air quality by reducing atmospheric emissions and, basically, it consists of carrying out a diagnosis of mobility and traffic in the municipality in order to delimit those areas that are overloaded and take measures that favour a reduction in the traffic of private vehicles and therefore less pollution.

Reaching this point involves a long process, both for the preparation of the diagnosis, as well as the regulation that will mark the implementation of the ZBE according to the data produced by this study. Also because of all the bureaucratic procedures involved. All this should have been completed before 1 January this year, but this has not been the case in many municipalities, and Mijas is particularly behind schedule. So much so that a few months ago it received a request from the Spanish Ombudsman asking for information on the progress of the work to implement it.

Mobility councillor Marco Cortés said that "giant steps" have been taken on this issue in the time that the current government team has been in office. He added that when the PP took power in November 2023, nothing had been done, which is why he blames all the delays on the previous PSOE government.

He explained that in June of this year a budget was allocated for the first time for this issue, on the basis of which the preparation of the preliminary diagnostic study was put out to tender and awarded to an external company. This study is expected to be delivered to the council at the end of September. "It is a fundamental document which will show us where the areas with the highest concentrations of cars are located and where it would be advisable to limit traffic, bearing in mind that we are a tourist town, and also the needs in terms of health," explained the councillor.

In parallel to this, "we are advancing the specifications that will mark the execution of the implementation process" with the idea of bringing it to a plenary session between October and November. It will be debated and approved where traffic will have to be limited, and then it will be time to put out to tender and award a company with the traffic control measures for the ZBE to be effective. In other words, the implementation of surveillance cameras.

Cortés believes that the work could be awarded by the end of the first half of next year, so there could still be a year to go before the Mijas ZBE becomes operational.