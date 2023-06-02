Literary talent takes to the streets of Mijas

Tony Bryant Mijas Compartir Copiar enlace

For the third consecutive year, poetry will come to life in the streets of Mijas with Poesia en la Calle, a cultural collective in which verses by local poets and writers will adorn different areas of the municipality.

The initiative will be launched on Sunday 4 June and will include the work of 22 artists, whose poems will focus on love, dreams, illusions, sorrow and happiness. Visitors can collect a plan of the route, which will include various plazas and streets in Mijas Pueblo, while an exhibition of the poems will also be on show at the Casa Museo.

“We return to take culture to street level, giving visibility again to the literary talent that we have in our municipality. The poems will be decorating different parts of our town and will be another incentive for tourism in Mijas. There is no visitor who comes to Mijas and does not take a photo next to some of these verses,” the councillor for Culture, Verónica Ensberg, said.

The project is coordinated by Lola Garcia and will include the collaboration of Cristian Moreno, Mariluz Burgueño, Ana María Peinado, Carmen Millán, Paco Morales El Chaqueta, Lola Cuevas and María Leiva, among others.