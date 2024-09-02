Police officer bitten by dog ten times during Costa del Sol drug raid recovers from injuries

SUR Mijas Monday, 2 September 2024, 11:58 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A Guardia Civil officer required hospital treatment after being attacked by a dog during a raid in Mijas.

The officer was part of an operation launched to break up a known drug-dealing point. A dog - of a potentially dangerous breed - belonging to a woman inside the house lunged at the officer and bit him about 10 times on his arms and legs. He was admitted to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Police launched the investigation after discovering the house was selling mainly cocaine and heroine to people in the area. A woman allegedly responsible for the illegal dealing had a long police record for drug trafficking, according to Guardia Civil.

The dog was eventually brought under control by officers until veterinary services arrived at the scene. Police seized 1,083 euros, presumably obtained from the sale of drugs, during a search of the property.

The woman was arrested in connection with public health offences, attacking persons in authority and causing injury.