Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Police officer bitten by dog ten times during Costa del Sol drug raid recovers from injuries
Crime

Police officer bitten by dog ten times during Costa del Sol drug raid recovers from injuries

The dog, a potentially dangerous breed, lunged as the Guardia Civil swooped on a house in Mijas that was a known point for dealing drugs; the officer required hospital treatment for his injuries

SUR

Mijas

Monday, 2 September 2024, 11:58

Opciones para compartir

A Guardia Civil officer required hospital treatment after being attacked by a dog during a raid in Mijas.

The officer was part of an operation launched to break up a known drug-dealing point. A dog - of a potentially dangerous breed - belonging to a woman inside the house lunged at the officer and bit him about 10 times on his arms and legs. He was admitted to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Police launched the investigation after discovering the house was selling mainly cocaine and heroine to people in the area. A woman allegedly responsible for the illegal dealing had a long police record for drug trafficking, according to Guardia Civil.

The dog was eventually brought under control by officers until veterinary services arrived at the scene. Police seized 1,083 euros, presumably obtained from the sale of drugs, during a search of the property.

The woman was arrested in connection with public health offences, attacking persons in authority and causing injury.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain's famous ALE-HOP store chain: 'Ours is the most photographed cow in the world
  2. 2 The long and winding road for bus passengers in two Malaga villages
  3. 3 Manilva: A day at Los Toros, the charming cove on the road to Cadiz
  4. 4

    'La Vuelta'
  5. 5

    Small town boy
  6. 6 Basque Country company wins contract to manage popular Costa del Sol tourist attractions
  7. 7 Andalucía puts pressure on central government to speed up desalination plant in drought-stricken Axarquía
  8. 8 Bologna, the vibrant pink city in northern Italy
  9. 9 Malaga CF complete epic comeback 2-1 victory against Albacete with just ten men
  10. 10 Robert Harvey: An American artist in the Axarquía

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad