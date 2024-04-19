Fundraiser held to support latest Age Concern initiative on the Costa

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Friday, 19 April 2024, 10:18 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A charity fundraising night was held at Tanges Sports Bar in Benalmádena last week to support a new project to develop further help for people along the coast affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia, the latest service to be announced by Age Concern Fuengirola, which also serves Mijas and Benalmádena. Organised by the One for The Road Golf Society, and caring expat Tracy Russell, who used her birthday celebration to host the event, the party raised 2,500 euros.

The night, which was attended by more than 100 people, included live entertainment supplied by Costa favourites, Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, Tony Whitehouse and Bobbie and the Crickets; along with a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and individuals.

The La Cala de Mijas Lions dementia support group will also benefit from the fundraiser, seeing as Age Concern will donate 1,000 euros of the proceedings to this group.

Age Concern secretary Michelle Greenwood said, “We would like to send a massive thank you to Tracy and the golf society for such a successful fundraising evening for such a great cause. Age Concern is embarking on a new project within the local community, and anyone who is interested in getting involved should contact me.”

Tlf: 619 792 738 / Email: events@ageconcernfym.com