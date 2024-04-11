Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Councillor Moreno announces the party. SUR
Fuengirola town hall to stage intercultural party for residents in Torreblanca
What to do

The festivities will be held in Parque de Las Presas and visitors will be able to enjoy a free paella, along with live entertainment and activities

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Thursday, 11 April 2024, 20:30

Parque de Las Presas will host the Fiesta Intercultural de Torreblanca on Saturday 20 April, an intercultural party that has been organised by Fuengirola town hall. The festivities will begin at 2pm and visitors can take advantage of a free paella, along with live entertainment and activities.

The spring gathering was announced by festivities councillor Isabel Moreno, who pointed out that the festivities are organised so that the varying nationalities who live in the area, and also visitors and those from other neighbourhoods of the town, can get together to “enjoy the festivities and the wonderful environment of the park”.

The councillor said that Fuengirola “feels proud” of the mixture of nationalities and cultures that coexist in the municipality.

“We have been holding this intercultural event for several years in Torreblanca, a neighbourhood where there are many foreign residents who come together to celebrate this day,” Moreno said.

