Fuengirola to host 12th edition of initiative to support local female entrepreneurs The Feria de Mujeres Empresarias y Emprendedoras, which will be held in the Plaza de la Constitución from Friday 22 until Sunday 24 April, is aimed at publicising and supporting local businesses that are run by women

Female business owners and entrepreneurs in the Fuengirola area are getting ready for the 12th edition of the Feria de Mujeres Empresarias y Emprendedoras, a commercial fair aimed at publicising and supporting local enterprises that are run by women.

The initiative is organised by Fuengirola town hall in order to offer a meeting space for local businesswomen to display their products and promote the services they provide in order to attract new customers.

Councillor for Equality, Rocío Rodríguez, said the fair will be the “perfect framework” to boost small businesses and promote exchange networks between women entrepreneurs.

“Entrepreneurs whose business are located in the municipality of Fuengirola may participate in this initiative, which the town hall carries out to support female entrepreneurship, while giving visibility and value to the business activity of women in our town,” Rodríguez said.

The councillor pointed out that there is still time for people to participate in the fair, which takes place in the Plaza de la Constitución from Friday 22 until Sunday 24 April, as registration is still open.

Registration forms can be collected from the department for Equality in Fuengirola town hall, or downloaded from www.fuengirola.es