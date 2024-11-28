Fuengirola faces last phase of excavation after six years of investigating the Roman city of Suel The aim in this last phase is to determine precisely the actual dimensions of one of the buildings found, which could date back to the 1st century BCE, as well as to understand its spatial layout in relation to the city

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Thursday, 28 November 2024, 14:50

The last phase of excavations of the archaeological project Roman City of Suel has begun, which will now focus on an area of 175 square metres. Research at this site began in 2019 and was divided into two phases: three years of excavation and three years of study and dating of the findings. In the first stage, a total of 1,364 square metres have been excavated, uncovering constructions and archaeological remains of an ancient area of economic activity linked to the fruits of the sea and the land.

Specifically, three industrial areas have been identified: one dedicated to the production of marine resources, another for the manufacture of glass, as well as a third, which is where work is now beginning to investigate the function it had.

Archaeologists and specialists working on the project noted that some of the buildings found during the surveys date back to the 1st century BCE.

In this last phase, which has just begun, the aim is not only to determine precisely the actual dimensions of this unique building, but also to understand its spatial layout in relation to Suel. This more detailed approach will contribute significantly to the knowledge of the urban planning of this environment.

"We have been working for years on the recovery of the different archaeological remains in order to enhance their value and offer our visitors another element of tourist interest. These, at the foot of Sohail castle, may well be the origin of what the Romans called Suel, which is one of the first historical antecedents of Fuengirola," the town's mayor, Ana Mula, explained during a visit to the site.

"We are very satisfied with the development of the project. We will continue to support this programme, which increases the town's extraordinary value. We aspire to make it one of the largest archaeological sites in Europe; a new attraction that joins the network of sites that our municipality already has and that testify that the main civilisations of Europe passed through Fuengirola," Mula said.