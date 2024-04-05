Fuengirola becomes better connected after joining local travel consortium

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola has been integrated into the Malaga area Metropolitan Transport Consortium.

It should mean an improvement in the quality of service and interurban connectivity, as well as discounts and other advantages for users. The move will also allow the possibility of new routes being added for the summer season and on holidays and fiestas such as at Easter and for the Malaga fair.

In addition, the Fuengirola lines will be integrated into a single tariff framework.

The consortium consists of 20 municipalities with a total population of almost 1.2 million inhabitants. These are Malaga city, Mijas, Fuengirola, Benalmádena, Torremolinos, Rincón de la Victoria, Alhaurín de la Torre, Antequera, Cártama, Alhaurín el Grande, Coín, Álora, Pizarra, Almogía, Casabermeja, Colmenar, Villanueva de la Concepción, Riogordo, Valle de Abdalajís and Totalán.