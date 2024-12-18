Fuengirola awards increased 11-million-euro contract for new street cleaning and rubbish collection service

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 14:02

Fuengirola has awarded FCC a new contract for the municipality's street cleaning and rubbish collection service. The town hall chose the company after a public tender process to run the service for the next four years, with the possibility of extending the contract, for an amount of over 11 million euros per year.

It is a much higher amount than what this service has been costing the council until now. In total, the annual budget has been increased by more than four million euros due to "the need to adapt to the increase in population the municipality has experienced and the temporary increase it experiences during the summer months", mayor Ana Mula pointed out.

FCC is the same company that has been carrying out the service in the municipality since 2020, so there is to be no complicated transition process for one of the most important services of any municipality.

Despite being the same company, there will be several important changes in the new phase, in addition to an increase in the budget. There will be a specialised fleet of more than 70 vehicles, many of them new, having been acquired just a few months ago by town hall after investing seven million euros from the 2022 surplus.

The new contract also includes the collection of green and waste and rubble among its usual functions. The addition of new vehicles follows criticism in recent months about the poor condition of some FCC trucks and the stains they leave on the road during their routes.

In the courts

The previous award of this service was in 2020 to FCC, but on that occasion it was in response to a court order. FCC had been one of three companies that applied for the contract in a tender process initiated by town hall in December 2015. The council, however, rejected its application and awarded the service to Urbaser. FCC then appealed the decision in court, but a judge ratified the council's choice.

Not satisfied with this decision, the company went further and lodged an appeal with the supreme court, which eventually ruled in its favour and urged the council to award FCC the service.