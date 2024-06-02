Firefighter struck and injured by vehicle in La Cala de Mijas while tackling a car blaze

Lorena Cádiz Sunday, 2 June 2024, 08:21 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

There was a big scare in La Cala de Mijas on the Costa del Sol on Saturday night (1 June). A firefighter, who was carrying out extinguishing work on a vehicle that had caught fire, was hit by another vehicle, causing injuries that will mean he will need to undergo surgery for a broken tibia and fibula.

The incident happened at the entrance to La Cala de Mijas in the direction of Malaga, and according to the initial information provided to SUR by sources, the driver whose vehicle struck the emergency worker tested positive for alcohol, while the driver of the car on fire tested positive for alcohol and drugs.

The firefighter is reported to be otherwise fine, although he will have to undergo surgery. The Instagram account of Fuengirola se Queja published a video in which you could see the burning car, which was being extinguished, and the injured firefighter's colleagues moving it.