Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Firefighter struck and injured by vehicle in La Cala de Mijas while tackling a car blaze
112 incident

Firefighter struck and injured by vehicle in La Cala de Mijas while tackling a car blaze

He will have to undergo surgery after the accident in which he was hit by a vehicle whose driver tested positive for alcohol

Lorena Cádiz

Sunday, 2 June 2024, 08:21

Compartir

There was a big scare in La Cala de Mijas on the Costa del Sol on Saturday night (1 June). A firefighter, who was carrying out extinguishing work on a vehicle that had caught fire, was hit by another vehicle, causing injuries that will mean he will need to undergo surgery for a broken tibia and fibula.

The incident happened at the entrance to La Cala de Mijas in the direction of Malaga, and according to the initial information provided to SUR by sources, the driver whose vehicle struck the emergency worker tested positive for alcohol, while the driver of the car on fire tested positive for alcohol and drugs.

The firefighter is reported to be otherwise fine, although he will have to undergo surgery. The Instagram account of Fuengirola se Queja published a video in which you could see the burning car, which was being extinguished, and the injured firefighter's colleagues moving it.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair, Volotea, Vueling and easyJet hit with 150-million-euro fine in Spain for carry-on luggage and other extra charges
  2. 2 Puerto Banús gears up for electric-powered Formula 1 on the water
  3. 3 Axarquía sewage treatment plant projects advance
  4. 4 Guadalhorce valley town launches latest initiative to eliminate cockroaches and rodents
  5. 5 Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Confederate jasmine
  6. 6 Meet the Brits who have become Spanish and will be voting as EU citizens in the 9 June elections
  7. 7 Delicate dune area on the Costa reopens to public after restoration work
  8. 8 Alhaurín el Grande locals open up flower-filled patios to visitors
  9. 9 Back to the drawing board for Costa del Sol artificial reef project
  10. 10 Thessaloniki: Greece's most underrated destination

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad