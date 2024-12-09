Meet the Costa del Sol girl who triumphs as a top model for Zara, Dior and Carolina Herrera

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 9 December 2024, 16:23

If you are a regular visitor to the Zara Kids online shop, her face will be familiar to you. Her exotic beauty and carefree manner in which she poses for the camera mean that she doesn't go unnoticed when browsing the children's section of Inditex's flagship store.

Her name is Faty Mangane Counboul. She turned six in October and studies in Las Lagunas de Mijas. She has lived there since she was six months old with her parents and her six-month-old brother. Many of her neighbours in the area and her classmates may not know it, but at her young age she can boast of being a mini top model. Not in vain, in her short -and meteoric- career she has been the image of campaigns of commercial fashion brands such as Zara, Mango and Sprinter. Also of 'deluxe' designer brand names including Carolina Herrera and Dior.

Malagueña by adoption (she was born in Madrid but moved to Mijas a few months later), but Senegalese blood runs through her veins, where her family comes from. Her mother, Bigue Counboul, arrived in Spain in 2007. Since then, she has worked as a shop assistant in different shops. A lover of fashion, three years ago some friends encouraged her to sign Faty up for a modelling agency - Happy Kids - and she didn't hesitate to try her luck. To her surprise, the phone rang very soon and the first proposal only took a couple of months to arrive.

Since then, this little girl from Mijas juggles her classes - "she is a very good student", her parents admit - with trips to European cities such as London, Paris and Lisbon. She also frequently goes to Barcelona or to Coruña, to the headquarters of Zara. Her mother says that her suitcase never lacks "her lip gloss", or a packet of sweets, "which she never misses on the plane", she jokes.

When asked about their work sessions in front of the camera, her mother explains that the shoots usually last three or four hours. "In between, they are given some food and in some cases, there are entertainers who help keep them amused, making it feel like fun so that it doesn't become too tiring for them," she reveals.

This is not the case with Faty, who enjoys every time she has to pose. "She is very conceited and loves this world. If one month she doesn't get a call, she starts asking us because she misses it. She loves the spotlight and, above all, she loves discovering new hotels and going down to the buffet. That drives her crazy!", Bigue confesses with a laugh.

About her future, this family from Senegal assures us that their daughter has clear ideas: "When they ask her what she wants to be when she grows up, she says she wants to be a model. Because she says she is already a model, and she wants to continue to be one," she concludes. For the moment, she has already forged a promising future for herself.