Don't be a Man prostate cancer awareness campaign takes on La Concha mountain

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 11 October 2024, 15:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Clive Marks, a 63-year-old British resident of Mijas, is organising his third prostate cancer awareness campaign to encourage men to have a PSA test. Marks was diagnosed with the disease two years ago and it was his brush with cancer, and especially the fact that he had no idea he had it, that prompted him to start his Don't be a Man campaign to encourage men to have the simple blood test. So far, he has organised two sprint triathlons, which have raised more than 10,000 euros, so he decided to make it a regular event to raise awareness of the disease, the second most commonly occurring cancer in men and the fourth most common cancer overall.

His next initiative is a hike up La Concha mountain in the Sierra Blanca on 20 October. Around 20 people will participate in the hike, after which an after-event party has been organised at Dempsey's Bar in Calahonda.

The money raised is used to pay for vouchers for a PSA test at the El Campanario medical centre in Calahonda. Marks believes that this service, and the fact that the staff at the clinic speak English, will encourage more men to have this "essential test". The free vouchers are available from the medical centre, the Lions charity shop in La Cala de Mijas and Dempsey's Irish Bar.

"The whole aim of these events is to raise awareness of prostate cancer. One in eight men will be diagnosed with this disease, so it is important to be tested as early detection saves lives," Marks said.

To sponsor the hikers, phone Clive Marks on 622 356 056.