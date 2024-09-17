Couple wed by 'Elvis' in Las Vegas use Costa del Sol party to benefit local dementia support group

Tony Bryant Mijas Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 16:29 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Two Costa del Sol residents, who, after an 18-month romance, jetted off to be married in Las Vegas earlier this year, have used their wedding party to raise funds for a local charity.

Karen Fox, president of U3A Costa del Sol, and Mike Griffiths, both of whom were widowed, enjoyed a three-week trip encompassing San Francisco, Las Vegas, Orlando and New York. Understandably, only a few close friends and family were able to join them for their special occasion, so upon their return to the coast, the couple set about planning a party for everyone who couldn't attend the wedding.

Last week, around 80 invited guests enjoyed a party at the Cerros de Aguila restaurant in Mijas. Karen and Mike insisted they didn't want any wedding gifts, but asked that their guests donate to the La Cala Lions Club Alzheimer’s support group. More than 680 euros was raised at the event, which the couple delivered to the Lions’ charity shop.

Tying the knot in Las Vegas. SUR

“We wanted to have a fun wedding, with Elvis marrying us, although, unfortunately, not all of our friends could attend. On our return, we decided to organise an event for them here on the coast. We decided to help the Lions’ dementia support group, because we are at an age when some of our friends will suffer from this dreadful illness," the couple told SUR in English.