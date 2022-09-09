U3A Costa del Sol get the new term under way with registration and enrolment Those interested can sign up to either a full year or individual terms on 15 September and can choose their classes the following day

The U3A Costa del Sol association, based in Fuengirola, is opening the registration and enrolment process next week, ahead of the upcoming U3A term.

New and returning members alike will be able to register for a place in the volunteer-run organisation on Thursday 15 September. Those interested will be able to join the U3A for the full year for 25€ (15€ for returning members) or ten euros for a single term, between 10.30am-1pm in Cafeteria Manila, on the Paseo Maritimo.

They will also be able to enrol in the classes of their choice and meet group leaders the following day (16 September), at the same location and at the same time.

The U3A offers a wide range of activities, from Spanish classes to Nordic walking and juggling. For more information, visit: https://u3acostadelsol.wixsite.com/fuengirola