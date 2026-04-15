Malaga investigation discovers trap behind murder of man found wrapped in sack in reservoir

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 15 April 2026, 16:29 Share

The investigation into the murder of the man who a member of the public found wrapped in a sack in the Casasola reservoir in October 2025 has discovered an alleged trap behind his death. The police have arrested three suspects in relation to the case.

According to the investigation, the victim - a 31-year-old man of Albanian origin - lived a lavish life in Benahavís. His partner reported him missing after he attended a meeting and never returned. His family had no further information about his whereabouts, but they did receive pressure from a criminal network to stop searching for him.

A meeting with supposed "friends" at a roadside tevern in Malaga's Puerto de la Torre district allegedly led to the victim's murder.

With the partner's help, the investigators reconstructed the missing man's last hours. On 12 May 2025, he was eating at a restaurant in Marbella when he received a call summoning him to a meeting in Puerto de la Torre.

Initial investigations led the authorities to believe it was an involuntary disappearance. The police found evidence that the man had arrived at the meeting point and gotten into a vehicle with two occupants, from where they headed towards a mountainous area near the reservoir.

Five months later, on 14 October, the owner of a motorhome located a suspicious sack and alerted the authorities. The police discovered a body tied with cable ties inside. The body was in a state of decomposition and revealed tattoos.

Furthermore, the police found cement blocks inside the sack, which, according to the investigation, had been used to sink the victim to the bottom of the reservoir.

The drop in the reservoir level, after the summer season, exposed the sack, thwarting the perpetrators' plan to make the body disappear and, with it, the evidence of the crime.

DNA results, clothing and tattoos allowed the authorities to identify the deceased as the young Albanian man whose disappearance his partner had reported months earlier in Marbella. The autopsy has also confirmed the violent cause of death.

The lead the police followed was the vehicle the missing man had gotten into. The car in question, which a woman had rented from a Barcelona establishmen, was noticed in the area where the victim was last seen.

Police identified the 58-year-old woman who had rented the car and were then able to identify the alleged perpetrators of the murder: two Albanian men, 36 and 45, who had travelled from Barcelona to Malaga to carry out the crime. The investigators arrested all three of them in February. The suspects are now in prison.