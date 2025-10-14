Dead body in sack found at Malaga province reservoir

The Guardia Civil is investigating the discovery of a body wrapped in a sack just few metres from the Casasola reservoir in Almogía in Malaga province. The main hypothesis points to a violent death, according to sources from the police force.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public who was passing by the reservoir this Tuesday morning at around 11.30am. Almogía Local Police officers and the Guardia Civil, as well as the judicial committee, arrived at the scene and proceeded to remove the body and transfer it to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Malaga for an autopsy to be performed.

More to follow...