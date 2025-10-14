Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Dead body in sack found at Malaga province reservoir

The emergency services were alerted to the grisly find by a member of the public at around 11.30am this Tuesday morning

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 18:27

The Guardia Civil is investigating the discovery of a body wrapped in a sack just few metres from the Casasola reservoir in Almogía in Malaga province. The main hypothesis points to a violent death, according to sources from the police force.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public who was passing by the reservoir this Tuesday morning at around 11.30am. Almogía Local Police officers and the Guardia Civil, as well as the judicial committee, arrived at the scene and proceeded to remove the body and transfer it to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Malaga for an autopsy to be performed.

More to follow...

