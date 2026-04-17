Malaga weather: heat settles over the province with more than 25C this weekend

Enrique Miranda and Europa Press Friday, 17 April 2026, 11:20 Share

If you haven't yet taken your first dip of the season, set foot on the beach, enjoyed a stroll along the promenade or visited a beach bar, this weekend is probably the perfect opportunity. The heat has arrived in Malaga province and it looks like it's here to stay, after several days of rising temperatures this April.

Maximum temperatures in the province will exceed 25C this weekend, but that's only the beginning of summer-like temperature rises. From Tuesday next week, parts of the interior like the Antequera and the Guadalhorce Valley districts will record nearly 30C.

The minimum-maximum range in Malaga city on Saturday and Sunday will be between 17C and 25C. The skies will be mostly clear or sunny and winds will be light to variable, with moderate gusts from the south-east.

Rising temperatures in the rest of Spain

The stable weather will continue across most of mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands due to high pressure. The only chance of light rain is in the north, where cloudy skies are expected. Temperatures will rise slightly in many parts of the country, reaching a maximum of 32C in Seville, according to Aemet (the state meteorological agency). Haze will move in from the east of the Canary Islands.

Generally speaking, the skies will be mostly clear or sunny, with some afternoon cloud development in mountainous areas that could bring isolated showers. Frost will be limited to the peaks of the Pyrenees.

Regarding temperatures, Aemet forecasts a light rise across mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands. The exception will be the Cantabrian coast, where maximum temperatures will decrease, and some coastal areas, where no changes are expected. In the Canary Islands, temperatures will rise, more significantly in the midlands and on the peaks.

See today's weather here.