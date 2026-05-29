Málaga Gets Ready for a Night of Funk, Soul and Dance Classics This June

SUR in English Málaga 29/05/2026 Actualizado a las 14:01h.

Funk rhythms, soulful melodies and dance-floor energy are set to take over La Cochera Cabaret on June 7 as Erly Thornton and the Costa del Sol Funk Collective return to Málaga for a high-energy live performance celebrating the timeless sound of funk, soul and R&B.

With tickets available for 15 euros and limited availability remaining, the upcoming concert is shaping up to be one of the most exciting live music nights of the early summer season.

Blending powerful horn arrangements, infectious grooves and recognizable classics inspired by artists like Earth, Wind & Fire and Stevie Wonder, the performance is designed to bring audiences into the music from the very first song. This is not a traditional seated jazz concert — it is a live experience built around rhythm, movement and pure feel-good energy.

The Costa del Sol Funk Collective brings together musicians from different backgrounds living and performing across southern Spain, combining contemporary jazz influences with classic funk traditions and dance-driven arrangements. The result is a sound that feels both nostalgic and fresh, creating an atmosphere where audiences can sing along, move freely and fully immerse themselves in the performance.

Erly Thornton.

Following the strong audience response to the group’s earlier Valentine’s performance, the June 7 concert continues the momentum with another night dedicated to live music, connection and celebration.

Hosted at La Cochera Cabaret in Málaga, the event offers audiences an intimate setting to experience the energy of a full live ensemble up close. Known for its vibrant cultural programming and live performances, the venue provides the perfect backdrop for an evening centered around groove, atmosphere and audience interaction.

The concert welcomes a broad audience of live music lovers, funk fans, expats, locals and anyone looking for an uplifting night out on the Costa del Sol.

With limited tickets still available, attendees are encouraged to reserve early before the event sells out.

Event information

Event: Erly Thornton & The Costa del Sol Funk Collective.

Date: June 7, 2026.

Venue: La Cochera Cabaret, Avenida de los Guindos 19, Málaga.

Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.

Show Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets: 15 euros — limited availability.

Tickets and additional information:

https://lacocheracabaret.com/evento/erly-thornton-2/