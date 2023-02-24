Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Delete
Logo Patrocinio
Today&#039;s weather forecast for Malaga province

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province

Will the Costa del Sol live up to its name this week?

SUR in English

Friday, 24 february 2023, 12:57

Compartir

The south of Spain is known for its year-round sunshine which attracts tourists and residents. However the province of Malaga does have a more varied climate, so it's always a good idea to consult the weather forecast.

It generally confirms that the Costa del Sol lives up to its name, but clouds, rain and wind (or even snow inland) can affect plans.

The information is provided by weather agency Aemet and updated daily.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores

Suscríbete

¿Ya eres suscriptor?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad