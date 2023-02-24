Today's weather forecast for Malaga province

Sections
Services
SUR in English
Friday, 24 february 2023, 12:57
The south of Spain is known for its year-round sunshine which attracts tourists and residents. However the province of Malaga does have a more varied climate, so it's always a good idea to consult the weather forecast.
It generally confirms that the Costa del Sol lives up to its name, but clouds, rain and wind (or even snow inland) can affect plans.
The information is provided by weather agency Aemet and updated daily.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Noticia patrocinada
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores
¿Ya eres suscriptor?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.