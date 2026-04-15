Popular Nerja beauty spot to remain closed for fourth summer

One of the pools on the River Chíllar route in Nerja

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 15 April 2026, 17:55 Share

The River Chíllar in Nerja, one of the most visited natural sites in Malaga province, is set to remain closed for a fourth consecutive summer, with no clear date yet for its reopening.

The popular river walk was closed in August 2023 due to overcrowding and fire risk. Although two companies have submitted new proposals for managing controlled access to the site, administrative deadlines and the lack of pending technical reports mean the process remains unresolved as the new tourist season approaches.

What was once proposed as a solution to manage overcrowding has become a long-standing problem, with a second tender process once again causing delays and threatening to leave one of the main natural attractions of the eastern Costa del Sol unused for a fourth consecutive year.