Neither Benidorm nor Mallorca: this is the charming town on the south coast of Spain that the British press recommends for a holiday

María Alonso Málaga Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 15:27 Compartir

It is not Benidorm or Mallorca, but this Costa del Sol town combines history, nature and a vibrant coastal life. From its famous caves to its spectacular beaches and cliffs, as well as the memories it evokes for anyone who remembers the iconic 1980s Spanish television series 'Verano Azul', the attractions of Nerja are innumerable and British newspaper the Daily Mirror agrees.

The Malaga province town is known for its stunning natural scenery. Its shores are bathed by the crystal clear waters of the Mediterranean Sea, creating a perfect contrast with its nearby mountains. Beaches such as Burriana, with its golden sand and calm waters, are ideal for enjoying the sun and the sea breeze.

For nature lovers the Nerja Cave is a must-see. These gigantic underground formations, with stalactites and stalagmites dating back thousands of years, are one of Andalucía's main tourist attractions and offer a unique experience.

Zoom Image of the interior of the Nerja Cave. ABC

Declared a site of cultural interest (BIC) in 2006, it is also a site of Spanish geological interest of international importance according to the Spanish geological and mining institute, thanks to its palaeontological and geomorphological interest.

The Nerja Cave was discovered by five young boys on 12 January 1959, and is known as the natural cathedral of the Costa del Sol because of its size. It is 750 metres from the coast, some 200 metres above sea level and sits in the foothills of the Sierra de Almijara mountain range. It is situated five kilometres from Nerja and is located in Maro, a small fishing village which belongs to Nerja.

A charming town

Nerja is not only a place of natural beauty, but also a town with a special charm. Its narrow cobbled streets, adorned with brightly coloured flowers, evoke a sense of authenticity. The Balcón de Europa, a viewpoint located in the centre of the old town, offers spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea and the nearby mountains.

Nerja offers a rich year-round cultural agenda. The popular Nerja Cave Festival takes place during the summer when music and art merge in a unique natural environment. In addition, the local festivals including the Feria (fair) and Holy Week processions, are ideal for getting to know the traditions and customs of the town.

The old town is also the perfect place to enjoy delicious Andalusian food with local bars and restaurants offering a wide variety of dishes, from traditional fried fish to rice dishes and, of course, tapas.

Zoom Photo of the Maro waterfall. ABC

For the more adventurous, Nerja offers a wide variety of outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling and water sports. The hiking routes through the Sierra de Almijara mountain range offer spectacular panoramic views and the opportunity to spend time in nature, while the beaches in the area invite you to snorkel, kayak and scuba dive.

Holy Week is always a deeply rooted tradition in the town. The processions begin with the traditional procession of palms and branches on Palm Sunday, which start at the Virgen de las Angustias chapel and end at El Salvador church next to the Balcón de Europa. The remainder of the week's processions start and finish at El Salvador church with the last one taking place on Easter Sunday.