Malaga man threatens to kill six-year-old son and ex-wife after demanding she leave her home

SUR Friday, 17 April 2026, 14:51 Share

The Local Police in Malaga arrested a man on suspicion of domestic violence on 9 April.

According to the account of the suspect's ex-wife, he appeared at her house in the Cruz del Humilladero district at around 11.15pm that night. He then allegedly threatened to kill her and their six-year-old son if she didn't leave.

The woman told the police that the man had then started to violently hammer a screwdriver into the door, while she hid in one of the rooms.

The woman has been part of the VioGén system for the prevention of gender-based violence since a previous aggressive incident she reported a few months ago. At the time, the system didn't activate precautionary measures.

The 016 telephone number attends to cases of gender-based violence 24 hours a day and in 52 different languages. The call is free of charge and does not appear on the phone bill. Cases of abuse or risk of abuse can also be reported, either by the victim herself, family members or witnesses, by emailing 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. The service can also be contacted by WhatsApp at 600 000 016.

In an emergency situation, you can call 112 or the National Police (091), the Local Police (092) or the Guardia Civil (062). If it is impossible to make a call, you can use the ALERTCOPS app, which sends a signal with your location to the police.

In addition, the Suam service provides expert legal advice for victims of gender-based violence. Any woman that needs this service can contact 010 or 679 661 800, 24 hours a day, every day of the year.