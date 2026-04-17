Costa del Sol police dismantle taxi drug-trafficking network with three drivers arrested

SUR Friday, 17 April 2026, 12:29 Share

The National Police in the Costa del Sol have dismantled a drug-trafficking network and arrested ten individuals, among them three taxi drivers who distributed narcotic substances while working.

Operation 'Carroza' started after the police received information that pointed to the sale of narcotics in two homes in the Arroyo de la Miel district in Benalmádena.

According to the investigation, the taxi drivers and other members of the network would use the transport service to supply regular users and traffickers in the town of Torremolinos and Benalmádena.

During the operational phase, the police carried out five raids and ultimately dismantled two drug-dealing points, delivering a blow to a "guardería" (safe house) in the La Carihuela area, where they seized 152 cannabis sativa plants.

The police also confiscated 887 grams of cocaine, 180 grams of ecstasy, 35 grams of hashish, 706 grams of caffeine (a cutting agent), 259 tablets of various medications, two precision scales, a hydraulic press, 30,000 euros in cash, four vehicles and several mobile phones, among other items.

The operation discovered that a married couple was behind one of the distribution points. They supplied drugs to regular and occasional customers at their home. In the same building, another suspect, who turned out to be a taxi driver, maintained contact with the couple and, in collaboration with two colleagues, supplied large quantities of narcotics and psychotropic substances to dealers and customers using their taxis.

The organisation used a network of houses, premises and storage units where they hid the bulk of the drugs. A clear hierarchical structure governed the network.

The investigation resulted in ten arrests - eight men and two women between the ages of 23 and 58. The court in Torremolinos has already ordered the provisional imprisonment of four of them, including one of the taxi drivers.

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