Torremolinos and Benalmádena agree to take it in turns to clear streambeds of reeds on their boundaries

Arroyo del Saltillo, on the border of the two towns.

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos. Friday, 17 April 2026, 10:46 Share

The mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, and her counterpart from neighbouring Benalmádena, fellow conservative Partido Popular party member Juan Antonio Lara, have held a working meeting to discuss matters of shared interest for their municipalities.

The boundaries between them have become increasingly blurred as a result of the population growth they have experienced, now totalling more than 150,000 residents between them.

One of the measures to emerge from the meeting was an agreement to tackle the cleaning of the streambeds of reeds and other vegetation in the border areas by carrying out maintenance work on an alternating basis.

In particular, Torremolinos and Benalmádena are separated by the Saltillo stream. When this watercourse swells, combined with the build-up of debris and vegetation, it can cause problems both at its outlet onto the beach and along the seafront promenade, at the point where Puerto Marina in Benalmádena meets La Carihuela in Torremolinos.

This area has a high concentration of businesses and heavy footfall from both residents and visitors.

In terms of transport around the two municipalities, the councils have reached an agreement to join forces in calling on central government for motorway access from the A-7 for the La Leala area.

A major urban development is planned for this neighbourhood, situated on the boundary between the two towns, which will include more than 1,300 homes in total, 425 of them protected housing (VPO).