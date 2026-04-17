Marbella road collision causes death of young motorcyclist

Irene Quirante Friday, 17 April 2026, 11:14 Share

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died in Marbella following a collision with an off-road car on Sunday, 12 April. The police have arrested the driver of the car for alleged negligent homicide.

Several witnesses called the emergency services shortly after 10pm to report the incident on Avenida Bulevar Príncipe Alfonso de Hohenlohe, near Marbella Club Hotel. They requested immediate assistance for the motorcyclist.

The paramedics rushed the victim to Hospital Costa del Sol, after which they transferred him to Hospital Regional in Malaga city due to the severity of his injuries. He died in the early hours of the morning despite the paramedics' and doctors' attempts to resuscitate him.

According to sources, the young man was a resident of Marbella who had recently returned to Spain after spending some time working abroad.