Costa del Sol Age Concern group seeks volunteers and committee member choices

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Saturday, 28 September 2024, 20:09 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Age Concern Fuengirola, which also covers Mijas and Benalmádena, will be holding membership registration sessions at its drop-in centres from 30 September. The charity explained that membership is free and open to individuals who are interested in caring and working with the over-50s in the English-speaking community.

The charity is also appealing to its members for nominations for a new president, secretary and treasurer, who will be elected at the next annual general meeting. Candidate nominations will be collected at the four drop-in centres from 30 September until 18 October.

"Age Concern has always had tremendous support from the local community. We are committed to ensuring the charity continues to address local needs, but would like to ensure that this is done in partnership with its members and the transparency and adherence to all legal requirements," president Linda Ewen said.