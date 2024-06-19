Costa Press Club members prove they are snappy dressers for summer party

Liz Parry Mijas Costa Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 18:34 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Costa Press Club held a summer party this week at El Faro Playa restaurant, located between Fuengirola and La Cala de Mijas, where members and their guests welcomed the onset of summer with an excellent beach-side meal and some light-hearted entertainment in the form of a competition to find the best “summery look”.

Members were also invited to take part in an Open Mic session to talk about their latest projects or whatever topic was close to their hearts. Rachel Haynes, editor of SUR in English, spoke about plans to celebrate the newspaper’s 40th anniversary - some of those present said they remembered reading the first ever edition, on July 20th 1984 - and all the changes in media technology that the last 40 years have brought. Nicole King talked about her TV programme Good Morning Spain, which despite its relatively recent appearance is getting excellent feedback, and she welcomed CPC members Ali Meehan and Neil Hesketh who have joined her as regular contributors to the programme.

Wendy Cowham of the Costa Connection magazine took the opportunity to pay tribute to the late Anne Hernández MBE, of Brexpats in Spain, who had been a regular contributor to the publication. Wendy also explained how the magazine had successfully gone about attracting a younger readership.

David Tweed, who is a trustee of the English Cemetery in Malaga Foundation, has been working hard to raise the profile of the cemetery, pointing out its prime position in the centre of the fastest growing and most cosmopolitan city in Spain. He aims to make its 19th century garden a drought-tolerant sustainable icon, and enable it to be self-financing by the sale of burial plots (for ashes).

As the club president, Neil Hesketh, was unable to decide on an outright winner of the “summery outfit” prize, the accolade was finally shared between Patrick Meehan, who was attired in a Hawaiian type shirt with the peculiarity that the trees in the pattern were upside down, and Louise Cook Edwards and Gary Edwards, who were wearing colourfully coordinated outfits and hats.

The next meeting of the Costa Press Club will be in September - if you are interested in joining please visit the www.costapressclub.com website for more details about the fully recognised and accredited association.