Press Club members after the meal. Karl Smallman
Costa Press Club members gather for Christmas food and fun
The association for international media professionals on the Costa del Sol celebrated at El Olivo in Mijas Costa on Tuesday

SUR in English

Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 20:13

The international media on the Costa del Sol opted to return to La Cala de Mijas again this year to celebrate Christmas at El Olivo restaurant.

Turkey with all the trimmings was one of several options on the menu, and there was also a seasonal media-related quiz - won by Joan Fallon and Jennie Rhodes - and a Secret Santa draw.

Rather than drive home after the party, several members opted to stay at the nearby Gran Hotel Costa del Sol.

Neil Hesketh, the club President, announced that the next meeting will be the AGM, to be held in Fuengirola on Monday 20 January.

Quiz winners Jennie Rhodes and Joan Fallon with club president Neil Hesketh and committee member Louise Cook-Edwards. Karl Smallman

Founded in 2002, the Costa Press Club is a fully recognised and accredited association under Spanish law, providing members with a unique social and professional forum. Meetings are held in a variety of venues on average every two months, normally with guest speakers. Club membership is open to anyone with a background in journalism or media content provision, including print newspapers and magazines, online digital, photography, television, radio, multimedia and social media.

