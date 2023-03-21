Boy in critical condition after fall from second-floor balcony in Mijas The 12-year-old was admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit of the Malaga’s Materno Infantil hospital early this Tuesday morning

A 12-year-old child has been admitted in critical condition to the paediatric intensive care unit of the Materno Infantil hospital in Malaga after, apparently, falling from a second-floor balcony in Mijas while suffering a medical episode.

Family members called 112 Andalucía at around 12.50am this Tuesday morning, 21 March, to alert them to the incident and urgently request an ambulance. According to sources, they reported that the child had a fever and that, before he fell, was suffering from delirium.

The incident happened in Las Lagunas in Mijas. The 112 operators quickly mobilised the Guardia Civil, Local Police and the health services, who rushed to the scene.

The young victim was transferred by ambulance to the Materno Infantil hospital in Malaga, where they were admitted with polytraumatism and in a critical condition to the paediatric intensive care unit.