Boy who fell from balcony in Mijas while suffering a medical episode has died The 12-year-old was admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit of Malaga’s Hospital Materno Infantil in the early hours of Tuesday morning

The 12-year-old boy who was admitted in a critical condition to Malaga’s Hospital Materno Infantil in the early hours of Tuesday after falling from a balcony in Mijas has died in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Family members called 112 Andalucía operators at around 12.50am on Tuesday morning, 21 March, to alert them to the incident and urgently request an ambulance. According to sources, they reported that the child had a fever and that, before he fell, was suffering from delirium.

The incident happened in the Las Lagunas area of Mijas. The 112 operators quickly mobilised the Guardia Civil, Local Police and the health services, who rushed to the scene.

The young victim was transferred by ambulance to the Materno Infantil hospital in Malaga, where he was admitted with polytraumatism and in a critical condition to the paediatric intensive care unit. But medical staff were unable to save his life.

Guardia Civil officers are in charge of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fall.