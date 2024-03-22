Charred body with a knife in its chest is found after camper van blaze on the Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 22 March 2024, 11:46 Compartir Copiar enlace

The charred body of a person was found early this morning inside a burning motorhome in Mijas. The victim, according to sources consulted by SUR, had a knife embedded in its chest.

It was reported at around 4.25am, when a person walking in the Faro de Calaburras area, in Mijas Costa, alerted the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room that a camper van was on fire.

The Mijas fire brigade rushed to the scene and, after extinguishing the fire, discovered the charred body of a person with a knife embedded in its chest inside the vehicle, according to the sources.

After the discovery, the judicial authorities were notified and the body was removed from the scene. The body, according to sources, will be X-rayed at the Hospital Clínico de Málaga before an autopsy is performed.

The Guardia Civil police force has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the death.