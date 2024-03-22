Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fuengirola Se Queja
Charred body with a knife in its chest is found after camper van blaze on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

Charred body with a knife in its chest is found after camper van blaze on the Costa del Sol

Firefighters discovered the corpse after receiving a report of a vehicle on fire early this Friday morning in the Faro de Calaburras area of Mijas

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano

Malaga

Friday, 22 March 2024, 11:46

Compartir

The charred body of a person was found early this morning inside a burning motorhome in Mijas. The victim, according to sources consulted by SUR, had a knife embedded in its chest.

It was reported at around 4.25am, when a person walking in the Faro de Calaburras area, in Mijas Costa, alerted the 112 Andalucía emergency service control room that a camper van was on fire.

The Mijas fire brigade rushed to the scene and, after extinguishing the fire, discovered the charred body of a person with a knife embedded in its chest inside the vehicle, according to the sources.

After the discovery, the judicial authorities were notified and the body was removed from the scene. The body, according to sources, will be X-rayed at the Hospital Clínico de Málaga before an autopsy is performed.

The Guardia Civil police force has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the death.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol gardeners, lifeguards and others affected by drought rules join forces to protest
  2. 2 Swimming pools at self-catering villas in south of Spain 'cannot be filled this summer'
  3. 3 Experts insist motorway tolls should be kept despite Spanish government ruling it out
  4. 4 Highland bagpipes take centre stage in Malaga
  5. 5 Former Estepona market reopens as foodie space
  6. 6 Marbella water treatment plant improvements will allow it to meet the needs of two million people
  7. 7 MasterChef films in Malaga for Semana Santa special
  8. 8 Malaga is the fifth favourite city in the world for second home buyers
  9. 9 In pictures: Netflix teases new blockbuster series of Kaos with gold statue of Zeus high above Malaga city
  10. 10 Costa del Sol train line timetable extended for Holy Week passengers in Malaga

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad