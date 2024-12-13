Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Charred body of person found inside blazing car in Mijas on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

Charred body of person found inside blazing car in Mijas on the Costa del Sol

Firefighters made the grim discovery and the police investigation suggests that it is that of a foreign woman, although an autopsy will be performed to confirm it

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Friday, 13 December 2024, 09:57

Firefighters from Mijas have found the charred body of a person inside a car on a plot of land in the town. The investigation, carried out by the Guardia Civil, suggests that it was a woman, specifically the owner of the land, although this will have to be corroborated by the autopsy.

The incident was reported shortly after 9pm Thursday 12 December. The emergency services received several calls alerting them to a fire in a vehicle on a property located in a scattered population area of the municipality of Mijas. The person who called 112 indicated that the car had fallen down a slope and had caught fire, according to the emergency response system.

Several units of the Guardia Civil and the fire brigade were called to the scene and worked hard to extinguish the fire. When they arrived, the car had already been engulfed in flames.

After the flames were extinguished, firefighters discovered that there were human remains inside the vehicle, so they immediately informed the Guardia Civil guards present who activated the judicial protocol.

The car, which was completely gutted, corresponds to the make and model driven by the woman who resides on the farm, who has not been located yet. Everything points to her being the deceased, although this will have to be verified by the autopsy and DNA tests. If confirmed, she would be a foreign woman between 50 and 60 years of age.

The investigation, which is at an early stage, is being conducted by the Guardia Civil who will have to determine whether it was an accident with a subsequent vehicle fire or whether there were other circumstances surrounding the incident.

