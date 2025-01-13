Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Visitors at the Lions' Christmas market in December. SUR
La Cala de Mijas Lions opens registration for stalls at its &#039;memory day&#039; market

La Cala de Mijas Lions opens registration for stalls at its 'memory day' market

The market will be held in La Butibamba park on Sunday 16 February and will raise funds for the association's Alzheimer and dementia support group

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 13 January 2025, 11:49

The La Cala de Mijas Lions’ Alzheimer and dementia support group is now taking reservations for its Memory Day Forget-Me-Not Market, which will be held in La Butibamba park on Sunday 16 February. The market, held between 11am and 3.30pm, is organised to raise funds for the volunteer-run group, which offers support for carers of people suffering with these diseases.

Along with stalls offering a variety of different products, the day will include live entertainment and refreshments, along with ‘memory trees’, where visitors can hang messages in memory of their loved ones.

Participants must bring their own table, and registration for two-metre space is by way of a donation of 15 euros: extra tables cost ten euros.

Registration can be made by contacting Anne Bowles on annediabetics@gmail.com or 607879450. Registration can also be made at the Lions’ second-hand shop in Calle Torremolinos, Las Lagunas, where the donation must be put in an envelope marked for the attention of Anne Bowles - market donation.

