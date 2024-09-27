Bathers who ignore red warning flags flying on Fuengirola beaches to face hefty fines

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 27 September 2024, 13:36 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Bathers who ignore red flags flying on Fuengirola's beaches when the conditions are deemed unsafe could be slapped with a fine of between 750 and 1,500 euros in the future.

The town hall plans to update its regulations to introduce the financial penalty, although some sports such as surfing will be excluded from the safety measure.

The council also wants to extend the official bathing season to Easter and the weekends before summer.