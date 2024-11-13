ACE animal shelter on the Costa del Sol gears up for 'extra special' Christmas lunch

Tony Bryant Mijas Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 17:16

The ACE animal shelter has announced that its Christmas fundraising dinner will be held at the Restaurante El Olivo in La Cala de Mijas on Saturday 14 December. This year’s event will be “more special than ever”, seeing as the charity is celebrating its 25th year helping stray and mistreated dogs and cats on the Costa del Sol.

The event begins at 7pm, with a glass of cava on arrival, followed by a three-course meal with choice of menu, after which, diners will enjoy live music supplied Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters. There will also be a charity raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and individuals.

Tickets cost 49 euros (which will include an 11-euro donation to ACE) and must be reserved and paid for in advance. Bookings can be made at the restaurant, at the Ibex Insurance office in Fuengirola, or by phoning Carolyn Melian on 647647671.

Last year’s event raised 4,800 euros and the charity’s founder, Fabienne Paques, said she is hoping to beat this figure this year.

www.ace-charity.org