A 33-year-old man dies after collision between two cars and a lorry in Fuengirola The accident happened at kilometre 212 of the A-7 just before midnight on Thursday

A collision between several vehicles in Fuengirola led to the death of a man last night (Thursday), according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room.

The accident happened a few minutes before midnight and several people called 112 to warn of a collision between two cars and a lorry at kilometre 212 of the A-7, on the carriageway heading towards Marbella.

Guardia Civil traffic officers and an intensive care ambulance team were quickly on the scene but the health services reported the death of a 33-year-old man in the incident.