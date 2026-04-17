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The Donkey Dreamland rescue centre in Mijas. SUR

Mijas rescue centre welcomes visitors to mark World Donkey Day

Donkey Dreamland is holding an open day on Friday 8 May, when visitors will have the opportunity to meet some of the 20 donkeys that are currently being cared for at the centre

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 17 April 2026, 11:15

The Donkey Dreamland rescue centre is holding an open day on Friday 8 May, an initiative organised to celebrate World Donkey Day.

Held between 4pm and 10pm, guests will enjoy an afternoon of live music and DJs, a market area and a food truck offering snacks and light refreshments.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet some of the 20 donkeys that are currently being cared for at the Mijas-based rescue centre.

“Join us for a magical evening dedicated to our amazing donkeys. All proceeds go towards helping our rescued donkeys,” a spokesperson for the charity said.

World Donkey Day is celebrated on 8 May every year. It is a day dedicated to recognising the donkey and bringing attention to their many amazing characteristics.

Tickets for the event cost five euros and are available from www.donkeydreamland.com/events

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surinenglish Mijas rescue centre welcomes visitors to mark World Donkey Day

Mijas rescue centre welcomes visitors to mark World Donkey Day