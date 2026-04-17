Mijas rescue centre welcomes visitors to mark World Donkey Day Donkey Dreamland is holding an open day on Friday 8 May, when visitors will have the opportunity to meet some of the 20 donkeys that are currently being cared for at the centre

Tony Bryant Friday, 17 April 2026, 11:15 Share

The Donkey Dreamland rescue centre is holding an open day on Friday 8 May, an initiative organised to celebrate World Donkey Day.

Held between 4pm and 10pm, guests will enjoy an afternoon of live music and DJs, a market area and a food truck offering snacks and light refreshments.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet some of the 20 donkeys that are currently being cared for at the Mijas-based rescue centre.

“Join us for a magical evening dedicated to our amazing donkeys. All proceeds go towards helping our rescued donkeys,” a spokesperson for the charity said.

World Donkey Day is celebrated on 8 May every year. It is a day dedicated to recognising the donkey and bringing attention to their many amazing characteristics.

Tickets for the event cost five euros and are available from www.donkeydreamland.com/events