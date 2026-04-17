Mijas rescue centre welcomes visitors to mark World Donkey Day
Donkey Dreamland is holding an open day on Friday 8 May, when visitors will have the opportunity to meet some of the 20 donkeys that are currently being cared for at the centre
Friday, 17 April 2026, 11:15
The Donkey Dreamland rescue centre is holding an open day on Friday 8 May, an initiative organised to celebrate World Donkey Day.
Held between 4pm and 10pm, guests will enjoy an afternoon of live music and DJs, a market area and a food truck offering snacks and light refreshments.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet some of the 20 donkeys that are currently being cared for at the Mijas-based rescue centre.
“Join us for a magical evening dedicated to our amazing donkeys. All proceeds go towards helping our rescued donkeys,” a spokesperson for the charity said.
World Donkey Day is celebrated on 8 May every year. It is a day dedicated to recognising the donkey and bringing attention to their many amazing characteristics.
Tickets for the event cost five euros and are available from www.donkeydreamland.com/events