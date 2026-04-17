Gibraltar unveils extensive high-tech security shield ahead of EU Treaty implementation

SUR in English Friday, 17 April 2026, 13:57 Share

The government of Gibraltar has confirmed the rollout of a comprehensive package of security measures designed to safeguard the territory ahead of the implementation of the treaty. The initiative represents a coordinated and integrated approach to modern border and public space security, combining advanced technology with enhanced physical infrastructure and strengthened operational capability.

The new measures were developed following a detailed technical assessment and recommendations from security experts within the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP). Central to this security overhaul is the installation of an extensive, high-specification CCTV network. This system will cover the entirety of the current border fence line, with twenty-six cameras deployed from Western Beach to Eastern Beach to provide continuous overlapping coverage. This strategic placement ensures there are no blind spots, enabling law enforcement to maintain uninterrupted tracking of movement along the frontier.

The surveillance network will be further bolstered by the introduction of security-grade LED lighting across the border area. Designed to act as a visible deterrent and increase the vulnerability of potential intruders, the lighting will significantly enhance the effectiveness of surveillance systems during the hours of darkness. The lighting posts themselves will be fitted with specialised anti-climb and anti-vandal measures.

In a significant technological leap, facial recognition cameras will be utilised in strategic locations. These include the new Joint Agency Facility, the surrounding road network, and vehicle and pedestrian entrances to the Kingsway Tunnel, as well as pedestrian and cycle access points to the runway. These systems are intended to ensure that movement into and within Gibraltar can be monitored effectively at all times, assisting agencies in the prevention and detection of criminal activity.

Public spaces will see a similar increase in oversight, with a network of sixty CCTV cameras currently being installed across Main Street, Casemates, Landport and the surrounding areas. A further twelve facial recognition cameras will be positioned at Landport and at every main junction on Main Street, forming a wide-scale strategic monitoring system. All these systems will be monitored 24/7 from a dedicated control room located at Gibraltar Airport, providing live oversight and a rapid response capability.

The Royal Gibraltar Police will act as the data controller for all systems, overseeing operations in strict compliance with applicable data protection legislation. The project is being delivered in partnership with local contractors, specialist security providers, and relevant government departments.

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, emphasised that the investment is focused on the long-term safety of the community.

“This is about keeping Gibraltar safe. We are investing in the very best technology, integrating it with our law enforcement capabilities and doing so in a way that respects our laws and our people," said the Chief Minister.

“The package of technological measures I’m pleased to confirm today are further to increased investment in the resources and capabilities of the Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Customs and the Borders and Coastguard Agency to ensure that our law enforcement agencies have everything they need to get the job done. Works to develop the Joint Agency Facility in the area of the border are underway and we can expect the delivery of 12 new 4x4 service vehicles in the coming weeks.

“This is about protecting and preserving the Gibraltarian way of life that we all grew up with and we hold so dear, so that our children and future generations have the best of both worlds: a safe, modern city to live and work in, and the opportunities that come with an open border and better relations with our neighbour.

“As we work towards treaty implementation, Gibraltar will continue to be secure, well protected, and will be safer than ever before.”