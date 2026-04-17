Regularisation of half a million migrant workers begins this week

SUR Madrid. Friday, 17 April 2026, 11:55 Share

The Spanish government's extraordinary regularisation scheme of an expected 500,000 migrants living and working in the country got cabinet approval and went live this week.

By integrating those currently working outside the system, the policy is expected to increase Social Security contributions and strengthen the pension system. It is also introduced in the context of widespread labour shortages reported by businesses across Spain.

However, it will place significant pressure on public administrations due to the large volume of applications to process within a limited time frame, critics said.

It was reported this week that town halls across the country were boosting staff and opening times to cope with issuing the amount of documents needed as proof to support applications, as well as consulates of migrants' home countries struggling to cope with certificates of applicants being free of a criminal record.

The government argues that the measure benefits society overall. It states that regularised workers will gain legal rights and protection, employers will benefit from greater legal certainty and undeclared work and labour exploitation will be reduced.

The opposition Partido Popular, however, has criticised the plan, calling it "inhumane" and arguing that it could encourage irregular migration by implying that illegal status is ultimately rewarded.

Process

To qualify, applicants must be able to prove they were living in Spain at least five months before the end of December 2026 and need to be working - albeit illegally. They must be able to get certified as being in a vulnerable position - either through social services or via one of 200 approved charities - and also have certification they have no criminal record in their country of origin.

The scheme grants eligible individuals a one-year residence and work permit valid across Spain and all sectors, after which they must move to standard immigration categories. It also allows for the regularisation of dependent children to preserve family unity. The application window runs until 30 June