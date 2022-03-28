A 12-year-old pupil dies at a Mijas school The 112 Andalucía emergency service control room received a call indicating that a child had collapsed at an educational centre in the Costa del Sol town this Monday morning

A 12-year-old boy has died this Monday morning, 28 March, at a school in Mijas on the Costa del Sol. According to the sources consulted by SUR, the first indications suggest that he suffered a sudden death.

The alarm was raised at around 10.50am when the 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre received several calls informing that a pupil had collapsed at the Sierra de Mijas school.

An ambulance crew was immediately mobilised but, upon arrival, the health workers could only certify the death of the minor.

The child’s body was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.