Mercury plummets leaving sub-zero temperatures and frost in parts of Malaga province

The mass of cold air that has lowered the mercury across the board in Spain this week is also causing frosts in a large part of the mainland. In Malaga province, according to data collected by the state weather agency (Aemet), during the early hours of this Wednesday 15 January, temperatures were close to or even below zero degrees in some areas.

Freezing temperatures were recorded at several Aemet weather stations in the province (data updated at 8am). In Fuente de Piedra, for example, a minimum of -3.8C was recorded, and in Antequera, -3.1 degrees. In Ronda the mercury dropped to 0.9 degrees and to 1.0 degrees in Cortes de la Frontera. In Alpandeire and Gaucín, the minimum temperatures were registered at 2.2 degrees. In Álora the thermometer read 3.1C and 3.4 degrees in Coín. And, according to Aemet, even on the Costa del Sol the minimum temperatures have dropped: in Benahavís 4.4C while in Vélez-Málaga it reached 4.95 degrees.

Cold warnings in twelve regions

The cold weather will also put a total of 12 regions of Spain under a warning (yellow or amber) this Wednesday, with minimum temperatures that could drop to -8 or -10C in parts of the northern plateau, the Central System, southern Iberia and the northeastern interior, according to the Aemet forecast. The state weather agency has also warned that the anticyclonic situation will continue in most of the country, with a predominance of cloudy or clear skies and a virtual absence of precipitation. "The only forecast is that a depression centred in North Africa will leave a cloudy atmosphere with occasional rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Melilla, tending to cease in the afternoon," it said.

Maximum temperatures "will generally tend to increase slightly on the Spanish mainland and in the Balearic Islands, more markedly in areas of the northern plateau, the mid-Ebro, the Empordà and the eastern mountains. Minimum temperatures will increase in the Cantabrian Sea and mountain areas in the centre and northern half of the country, with decreases in the Balearic Islands, western Galicia and the Atlantic valleys of the southwest," Aemet added on its website.

In the Andalucía region, weak frosts are expected in large inland areas, locally moderate. The risk of low temperatures is concentrated in the provinces of Cordoba and Granada where minimum temperatures of -4C (Sierra and Pedroches; Cuenca del Genil and Baza and Guadix) and -1 degrees (in the countryside of Cordoba) are expected.