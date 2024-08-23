Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
De Tardeo can be found in all supermarkets of the chain. Sur
Mercadona&#039;s alternative to popular Malaga Feria drink that costs almost four times less
Malaga Feria 2024

Mercadona's alternative to popular Malaga Feria drink that costs almost four times less

The Spanish supermarket giant offers a version with a lower alcohol content than the one that is a big hit during the city's annual fair

Juan Soto

Malaga

Friday, 23 August 2024, 12:54

Opciones para compartir

The Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona has brought out its own alternative to the Cartojal wine which is always a hit during Malaga city's annual summer fair. Aware that this drink is very popular during the festivities, the supermarket chain has put on sale an alternative version which is quite similar but costs almost four times less.

The drink in question, which is available on the shelves of all the company's stores - it has not been produced just for the Malaga fair - is called De Tardeo, a grape must which is defined as 'fresh and fruity' and which has a lower alcohol content than the original (7 per cent ABV as opposed to 15 for Cartojal).

Both drinks share a display next to the checkout line.
Both drinks share a display next to the checkout line. Sur

As defined on the label, De Tardeo is a partially fermented grape must, an original white wine with low alcohol content. The drink is produced by Juan Ramón Lozano in Villarrobledo, in the province of Albacete.

Beyond its visual and taste differences, the main attraction of this unbranded label drink is its price: 2.40 euros compared to the 8.80 euros that a bottle of Cartojal costs in supermarkets this year. For this reason, aware of its advantages and the fact that it will be chosen by many customers, Mercadona's store managers have decided to place the bottles of De Tardeo next to the checkout and on the same shelves where they put Cartojal.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Renovation of central Fuengirola street to improve quality of life of residents will begin soon
  2. 2 Decree 31/2024: a significant step forward in regulating tourism in Andalucía
  3. 3 Tension rises in Mijas between donkey taxi owners and animal rights protesters
  4. 4 Step up for free fast-track sevillanas dance course in lead up to Fuengirola fair
  5. 5 Vuelta a España pro cycle race gets unexpected new leader on its return to Andalucía
  6. 6 Mijas gears up for the last of its three summer fairs
  7. 7 Techno heads to Marbella for 12-hour electronic music extravaganza
  8. 8 Pioneering Malaga flamenco dance teacher 'Conchita' Zamora dies at the age of 70
  9. 9 An international affair: tourists join in the fun at Malaga's summer fair
  10. 10 Zorrocallao: Bringing the taste of summer to Rincón de la Victoria for the last three years

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad