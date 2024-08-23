Mercadona's alternative to popular Malaga Feria drink that costs almost four times less

Juan Soto Malaga Friday, 23 August 2024, 12:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona has brought out its own alternative to the Cartojal wine which is always a hit during Malaga city's annual summer fair. Aware that this drink is very popular during the festivities, the supermarket chain has put on sale an alternative version which is quite similar but costs almost four times less.

The drink in question, which is available on the shelves of all the company's stores - it has not been produced just for the Malaga fair - is called De Tardeo, a grape must which is defined as 'fresh and fruity' and which has a lower alcohol content than the original (7 per cent ABV as opposed to 15 for Cartojal).

Both drinks share a display next to the checkout line. Sur

As defined on the label, De Tardeo is a partially fermented grape must, an original white wine with low alcohol content. The drink is produced by Juan Ramón Lozano in Villarrobledo, in the province of Albacete.

Beyond its visual and taste differences, the main attraction of this unbranded label drink is its price: 2.40 euros compared to the 8.80 euros that a bottle of Cartojal costs in supermarkets this year. For this reason, aware of its advantages and the fact that it will be chosen by many customers, Mercadona's store managers have decided to place the bottles of De Tardeo next to the checkout and on the same shelves where they put Cartojal.