Club Med hotel chain is recruiting 400 new staff for resorts across Europe this winter

The Club Med hotel chain is looking for 400 people to work at its resort in Marbella, as well as its locations in France and Italy, for the coming winter season.

The company has scheduled several events where it will select staff for its open roles. It also announced it will be present at an employment fair, JobMadrid 2024, to be held on 30 October at the Palacio de Cibeles in the Spanish capital.

The Club Med chain will also organise another recruitment day in the Spanish capital, on 29 October, and in Marbella, at the end of November, although a specific date is yet to be determined.

The company, a leader in high-end all-inclusive holidays, has around 400 vacancies in Europe and is looking to recruit new talent with a commitment to diversity in its teams. The chain is looking for international employees from all over the world and workers from the country in which the resort is located. The roles include kitchen and pastry assistants; dishwashers; cooks; chefs; sous-chefs; and pastry chefs as well as waiters; cocktail waiters; floor waiters; laundry staff and receptionists. They also need sales staff; nurses; spa therapists; DJs and sound and lighting technicians.

"Vacancies are open to all types of profiles, with or without qualifications, with or without experience, with the main requirement of sharing the company's fundamental values: responsibility, multiculturalism, pioneering spirit, friendliness and freedom," the company said. Club Med is committed to developing the talent of its professionals, providing them with the necessary tools to develop their skills and offering them the opportunity to move to the most beautiful places in the world, thanks to internal mobility.

Candidates should keep an eye out for postings on the Club Med Jobs Spain page. Sylvie Brisson, director of human resources at Club Med, said: "We are committed on a daily basis to promoting diversity and equal opportunities in our teams. Club Med is an international company that, since its creation in 1950, has welcomed staff from a wide variety of backgrounds. We are very proud of the diversity of our employees, whose talents enrich our teams both humanly and professionally".