The most expensive luxury development in Spain is on the Costa del Sol with properties costing over 20 million euros

Rubén García Madrid Thursday, 3 October 2024, 10:48

With its recent media revival, with Richard Gere as the latest illustrious person to join its neighbourhood, it would be hard to imagine anyone not giving La Moraleja, or La Finca for that matter, as their answer to the question of which is the most expensive residential development in Spain. The surprising truth is that neither of these two luxury estates in Madrid is the correct answer to the above question. The most expensive residental developmet in Spain is called Coto Zagaleta and it is located somewhat inland from the coast of Malaga province in the municipality of Benahavís on the Costa del Sol.

Some 60 kilometres from Marbella, on a plot of land with privileged views of the Mediterranean and the Strait of Gibraltar, are some of the most expensive homes in the country. According to Idealista there is no Spanish street where the price per square metre is higher than in Coto Zagaleta, and that applies to all properties in this development. The only street capable of surpassing Zagaleta in this ranking would be the Paseo de la Marquesa Viuda Aldama in La Moraleja, Madrid. Currently, however, 12,304,091 euros is the average price of the properties on the market in the Andalusian development according to Idealista. In the most expensive street in La Moraleja the average price is one million euros lower: 11,324,500.

These are the only two locations in Spain where the average price of a property for sale exceeds the 10 million barrier. The third most expensive on the list, the Lomas Marbella Club urbanisation, stands at 9,472,900 euros. La Finca does not even appear in the top 10, where you will find streets located in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres (Avenida Supermaresme), Marbella (Calle Pez Austral and the Sierra Blanca development) or Palma de Mallorca (Calle Binicaubell), among other municipalities. Benahavís is also home to the sixth most expensive street in the country: Carretera A-397, where the average price of homes for sale is just under 9 million euros (Idealista).

More about La Zagaleta

Coto Zagaleta, also known as La Zagaleta, is the most expensive location in Spain for buying a home . With more than three decades of history, it stands on the private estate of Saudi millionaire Adnan Khashoggi, purchased at auction in 1989.

Marbella Unique Properties explains that this was a country estate with a mansion, which is now the clubhouse of La Zagaleta golf course, and an annexed hunting reserve where Enrique Pérez Flores, the ideas man behind La Zagaleta, proposed to build 420 luxury homes instead of the 3,000 initially planned.

This was how, according to Marbella Unique Properties, which has houses for sale in the area worth between 10 and 12 million euros, the residential development took shape to become the most expensive real estate for private homes in Spain.

Zoom instagram@zagaleta

The residents of La Zagaleta, beyond the comforts and luxuries of their respective mansions, a few examples of which are for sale below, enjoy a number of hyper-exclusive community amenities. These include a private equestrian club and two 18-hole private golf courses. The original golf course opened in 1993 and the second one opened in 2007. The first one has views across to Africa and Gibraltar and is considered one of the best in Spain. There is also the aforementioned clubhouse, which has a shop, restaurant, games and party room, tennis courts and even a working heliport.

Laundry service, garden maintenance and cleaning and, of course, 24-hour security are other complementary services enjoyed by the homeowners living at La Zagaleta.

Zoom La Zagaleta residential development. instagram@zagaleta

29 million euros for the most expensive house

At La Zagaleta the mansions are built on plots of up to 10,000 square metres with a plenty of green space separating them, thus increasing privacy and also integrating better with the natural habitat in which it is built, where the local fauna includes species such as fallow deer and red deer.

Among the 420 plots in La Zagaleta there are some that are currently for sale. The most expensive, at least the one that is published on real estate portals such as Idealista, is an 11-bedroom, 17-bathroom property only recently built this year.

Spa, gym, wine cellar and cinema room are some of the features of this villa with large panoramic windows and private lift. To give readers a better idea of the scale of things, the master bedroom is 120 square metres in size, and the ceilings reach a height of over 4 metres. Furthermore, the house has spacious and luxurious gardens and an infinity pool, among other luxurious features.

Zoom The most expensive property for sale in La Zagaleta. Idealista

For five million euros less, just under 25 million euros, you can buy the second most expensive mansion for sale in La Zagaleta. With a 62 square metre kitchen the property has facilities such as an indoor swimming pool, gymnasium, spa area with sauna and even a hammam and massage room, as seen on Idealista.

Zoom Villa for sale in La Zagaleta. Idealista

These are the only two houses in Spain's most expensive residential development that exceed 20 million euros, but there are two more available whose asking price is precisely 20 million euros. One of them, for example, has nine en-suite bedrooms and 2,396 square metres built on a plot of more than 6,600 square metres.

There are more "economical" options such as this 12-bedroom, 12-bathroom property on a plot of almost 7,000 metres that is priced at just over 12 million euros but, according to Marbella Unique Properties, there is no property available in La Zagaleta for less than 3 million euros. We are therefore talking about this most certainly being the most expensive location in Spain to buy a property for the time being.