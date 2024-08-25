Seven of ten most expensive places to buy a property in Spain are on the Costa del Sol

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Sunday, 25 August 2024, 20:36 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Costa del Sol is one of the most exclusive residential markets in Spain. And a study carried out by the real estate portal Idealista, for which it has used its own database made up of the property advertisements posted on its platform, once again certifies this.

The latest report shows that seven of the ten most expensive streets in Spain to buy a property are in the province of Malaga. In fact, the most exclusive in the whole country is located in the Coto Zagaleta residential estate in the municipality of Benahavís: there, the owners who have a property for sale are asking an average of 12.3 million euros from buyers. The second most expensive area in the country is Paseo de la Marquesa Viuda Aldama, which is located in the La Moraleja development, in the Madrid municipality of Alcobendas, with an average price of 11.3 million euros.

The third place in the ranking again goes to the province of Malaga, specifically to the town of Marbella, and more specifically to the Lomas Marbella Club luxury housing estate, where on average owners have their homes for sale for around 9.5 million euros.

The Barcelona municipality of Sant Andreu de Llavaneres and its Avenida Supermaresme is the fourth most expensive street in the country: there the average price is close to 9 million euros. The same is true of Calle Pez Austral in Marbella, which is fifth on the list. Immediately afterwards, comes the carretera A-397 in Benahavís, where the average price is 8.87 million euros per property. And also above 8 million euros, specifically for an average of 8.36 million euros, are the houses in the Sierra Blanca development in Marbella. Meanwhile, those in Cascada de Camoján, in the same Costa del Sol municipality, are on sale for an average of 7.9 million euros.

In ninth place, the province of the Balearic Islands makes its first foray: in Calle Binicaubell in Palma de Mallorca, homes cost an average of 7.6 million euros. And the tenth position in the ranking once again goes to Malaga, and once again to Marbella: in Calle Osa Menor houses are on sale for an average of 7.58 million euros.

Therefore, if seven of the ten most exclusive streets in Spain are in the province of Málaga, five of them are in Marbella and the other two in Benahavís.

For the preparation of this study, Idealista has only taken into account those streets with a minimum of twenty property advertisements, in order to avoid any distortions in the data.

Geographical variation: from less than half a million to more than 12 million

The real estate portal has also carried out an analysis to find out which is the most expensive street in each region of Spain. In Andalucía it is clear that the most valuable properties are in Coto Zagaleta, in Benahavís, because they are also the most expensive in Spain, with an average of more than 12.3 million euros.

This figure contrasts sharply with the most expensive street in Extremadura, the Las Lomas residential estate in Badajoz, where the average price is limited to 465,867 euros. Nor is the half-a-million-euro figure reached in the most expensive street in Navarre, Avenida de la Baja Navarra, in Pamplona, with its 486,500 euros. This figure is barely exceeded on Avenida Madrid in Logroño, the most expensive street in La Rioja, where houses are on sale for an average price of 503,336 euros. Meanwhile, in Castilla-La Mancha, in the Pinares del Júcar development, the average price is 550,333 euros, and in Gran Vía Escultor Francisco Salzillo in Murcia, 742,417 euros.

Prices do exceed one million euros in Cantabria, specifically in Calle Joaquín Costa in Santander; two million in Calle Zubieta in San Sebastián (Basque Country); four million in Calle Las Ramblas in Altea, Alicante (Valencia); and five million in Avenida de la Macaronesía in Adeje, in the Canary Islands.