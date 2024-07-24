Tom Jones roars into action to offer a magical night of music at Starlite in Marbella

María Arrabal Marbella Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 13:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Talent and charisma were on display last night as Tom Jones took to the stage at Starlite in Marbella. The man, sometimes known as the 'Tiger of Wales' roared through his set at the Nagüeles quarry, leaving the audience breathless.

Age is just a number, and he proved it at 84 years of age with a show full of energy. He took to the stage to give it his all on his Ages & Stages Tour breaking the ice with I'm Growing Old, which he performed with just a pianist. "Hello, we're going to have a good time tonight," he told the crowd before singing Not Dark Yet.

Dressed in a floral shirt, it didn't take long for one of the artist's best-known songs to arrive, It's Not Unusual, which became especially famous in the 90s and which transcends generations through pop culture with the unmistakable dance of Carlton Banks, a character played by Alfonso Riveiro in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a series in which Jones even made a cameo appearance. This time, however, the interpretation and musical accompaniment were closer to jazz and bossa nova in a version that enchanted the audience. "We would like to go back to the beginning of my career just 60 years ago now. It was composed in November 1964 and at the beginning of '65 it was already a hit," he said about the song, while joking with the audience and his percussionist.

The Welsh Tiger continued commenting throughout the concert about his songs and proudly claimed that "he's the oldest person in Britain to have a number one". But Jones, proving that "even if there's snow on the roof the cauldron is still burning", showed off his well-known sensuality and sang 'Sexbomb' with a bluesy twist, lifting the audience of all ages out of their seats. The same occurred later with You Can Leave Your Hat On.

A nod to Elvis Presley

The songs What's New Pussycat, One More Cup of Coffee, Green Grass of Home, Across the Borderline and Tower of Song were not to be missed. Another of the key moments was the performance of Delilah, one of his greatest hits. After performing Kiss, Strange Things Happening Every Day and One Hell of a Life, came the final act.

As a farewell, the impressive display during his rendition of Johnny B. Goode lends credence to stories that Elvis Presley himself was one of his biggest fans and admired his voice. "How the hell do you sing like that?" the King of Rock asked him the day he met a very young Tiger of Wales.

Tom Jones is one of the greatest singers and entertainers of all time. With over 60 years of experience behind him, the legendary singer continues to maintain his popularity around the world, captivating audiences with his timeless hit discography and his enduring talent and charisma. He has sold over 100 million records and remains an esteemed and influential figure in the music industry as well as continuing to appear on a variety of television shows.