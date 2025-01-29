Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Chef Diego del Río, after receiving the award. Manu Balanzino
This is the Costa del Sol hotel that serves up the best breakfast in the whole of Spain
Food and drink

This is the Costa del Sol hotel that serves up the best breakfast in the whole of Spain

The extensive buffet costs 35 euros and it is open to everyone, whether or not they are guests staying at the five-star hotel

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Malaga

Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 14:06

A Costa del Sol hotel has once again taken top spot on the podium of the best places start the day off with a good breakfast in Spain. The Boho Club Hotel in Marbella has won the award for 'best hotel breakfast' at the Madrid Fusion fair for the hospitality trade.

The award presented this Wednesday to the five-star Marbella resort is a recognition that highlights the efforts of Spanish hotels to offer excellent gastronomic experiences from the first meal of the day. It also means that the award does not leave Malaga province, as last year Finca Cortesin de Casares was recognised with the accolade.

Boho Club's breakfast - they point out - has established itself as a benchmark thanks to its careful selection of products, its commitment to sustainability and its attention to detail. With food stations designed to satisfy the most demanding palates, the buffet offers a comprehensive experience that combines innovation, tradition and commitment to local produce.

Under the direction of chef Diego del Río, Boho Club offers buffet breakfasts for 35 euros, also available for those who are not staying in their rooms, and they include everything from coffees to freshly squeezed juices, smoothies, honeys, fruit bowls, yoghurts and granolas, a variety of Iberian meats and cheeses, selected pastries, pancakes and cereals.

The breakfast buffet costs 35 euros and is open to everyone, whether or not they are staying at the hotel.

In addition, the cost includes a dish to choose from some of its haute cuisine specialities such as eggs benedict or eggs a la royal with smoked salmon. Also its renowned fried eggs with lamb's trotters and Iberian ham.

The chef says that the secret of the breakfast is the direct contact with suppliers for more than 20 years, which allows them to "offer fresh seasonal food every day of the year". Among the items that cannot be missing from his buffet are "eggs, good pastries, bread and cheeses".

Del Río admits that he was not expecting to win the prize, especially after last year's award was also won by an establishment in the province. "It is a pleasant surprise, but it means that we are doing something right and that we are a national reference". He added that the distinction "is an incentive to continue working, doing things well and working for the enjoyment of our customers".

