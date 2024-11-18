The 'Pink Tide' brings together more than 3,000 people to fight breast cancer The day of conviviality ended at the Palacio de Congresos with a healthy meal and a party full of solidarity.

María Albarral Monday, 18 November 2024, 08:04

It has become a tradition that is surpassed every year. The XII Solidarity Run 'Pink Tide' held yesterday in Marbella brought together more than 3,000 residents who dyed the streets of the town in the colour of the fight against breast cancer. An activity full of symbolism that every year brings together more people and has already established itself in the city as an unmissable event. The aim is clear: to give visibility to this disease and raise funds for the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

"It is an initiative that aims to show support for all those who have breast cancer, a disease in which early diagnosis is very important. It is also essential to highlight the magnificent work that the association does with both patients and their families in medical, psychological and counselling matters," said the mayoress, Ángeles Muñoz, who was accompanied by other members of the government team.

From early in the morning, volunteers gathered at the Avenida del Mar to continue, until the last minute, collecting participants who for 12 euros could register for the walk and received their corresponding pink t-shirt for the 4 kilometre walk along the Paseo Marítimo to the Palacio de Congresos Adolfo Suárez, where the finish line was located.

From 11 a.m. until the registration was completed at 12 noon, the place was decorated with healthy activities, so they were able to warm up with fun warm-ups that, with laughter, turned yesterday into an act of solidarity and, at the same time, of union and community among neighbours.

At midday the 'Pink Tide' began to walk through the streets of Marbella leaving impressive images of twinning in a very visual and colourful way. At the end of the walk all participants joined in a party full of surprises at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos Adolfo Suárez in Marbella where a healthy solidarity meal with a strong family character took place.

The president of the Marbella Association Against Cancer, Santiago Gómez-Villares, informed that all the proceeds "will go to the association and to all the services that we carry out from our organisation to help patients and their families".

"It is wonderful to see how every year people respond to this event and, above all, the most important thing of all is the day of coexistence where women who are currently suffering from the disease meet with others who are fantastic and have already overcome it and together they help each other", added Gómez-Villares, who highlighted "the success of the event once again this year".

pink ribbon

In the 1990s, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared 19 October as Breast Cancer Day with the aim of multiplying efforts to raise awareness of this disease and raise awareness of the importance of prevention and early diagnosis. In 1991, the Susan G. Komen Foundation was the first to hand out pink ribbons to participants in a popular race in New York, and this was the origin of the colour that, 30 years later, represents the fight against this disease.

According to the latest data collected by the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), around 36,395 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2024, with this type of tumour being the most common among women in Spain, ahead of colorectal, lung, uterine, thyroid and pancreatic cancer.

The incidence of breast cancer has increased in recent years. The AECC believes that this increase is probably due to changing reproductive habits, as well as obesity and sedentary lifestyles, among other factors.

Despite the increase in the number of cases, mortality from breast cancer, on the other hand, has decreased significantly. In fact, treatment is really effective with more than a 90% chance of survival, especially if the cancer is detected early.