Junta set to invite tenders to convert iconic Tiempo Libre holiday residence in Marbella for luxury hotel use

The Junta de Andalucía's regional ministry of economy, finance and European funds, through the general heritage directorate, is set to activate the contract tender for the 75-year exploitation of the site that currently houses the Marbella Tiempo Libre leisure residence. The procedure is scheduled to start in mid-July.

With this arrangement, the regional government will retain ownership of the property, inaugurated in 1962, and will receive an annual payment of four million euros once the exploitation of the plot is awarded. The idea is to transform the former holiday camp for workers into a hotel complex, which could be compatible with other uses (e.g. commercial). In addition, the general heritage directorate will require a minimum investment of 50 million euros over 15 years from the company that eventually wins the right to exploit the land.

The processing of the property collaboration agreement signed in February between the regional minister of economy, finance and European funds, Carolina España, and Marbella mayor María Ángeles Muñoz will move forward, facilitating "the urban planning change that will allow the former residence to be revitalised and put to use and value" as a hotel complex. According to technicians, refurbishing the complex until it's fully operational might take three years.

The Junta will impose several obligations on the user, including anti-speculation clauses and respect for the inscription of the holiday complex in the general catalogue of historical heritage of Andalucía. Non-compliance will terminate the contract.

The Residencia de Tiempo Libre de Marbella occupies 197,502 square metres, with a built-up area of 23,395 square metres. The total ceiling for development will be 54,935 square metres, which means an increase of 30,000, which only affects the areas that are not protected.

It will not be possible to build on the waterfront, although three storeys will be allowed in the building zone closest to the A-7 motorway. A road will be provided so that the public can get to the beach. The Junta has stated that numerous companies have shown interest in the operation and is open to making the hotel use compatible with others, without specifying which ones. However, it does note that opening the site in 2024 would have cost more than half a million euros, and only 87 of the 247 bungalows remained in use.

Architects, trade unions and social organisations in Marbella have strongly opposed the intention to award the conversion of the heritage residence for hotel use. On Saturday, 28 June, a hundred people attended a rally as a sign of protest.